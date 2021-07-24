Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 109,592 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $30,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $941.01 million, a P/E ratio of 183.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Denny's Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

