Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.26 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,152 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $30,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $124.13 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.17.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

