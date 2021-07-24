Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.71 Million Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $29,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $31.01 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $719.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.