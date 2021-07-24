Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.67% of Midland States Bancorp worth $29,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $221,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

