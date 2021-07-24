Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.58.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

