DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $21,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

