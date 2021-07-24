Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.96.

FANG opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

