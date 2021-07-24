Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3545 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

