Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $748.14 on Thursday. ASML has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $756.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $684.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $86,532,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

