Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $53.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DXC Technology by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

