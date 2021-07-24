Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,630.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.27.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,830.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,094.93 and a 1-year high of $1,833.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,464.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

