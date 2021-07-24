Desjardins Boosts Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$39.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $29.53 price target on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of GWLIF opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

