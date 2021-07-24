Dero (DERO) Price Tops $7.04

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Dero has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $7.04 or 0.00020893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $75.57 million and $330,104.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,672.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.58 or 0.06294626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.56 or 0.01361797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00373287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00134652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.51 or 0.00604361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00376093 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00294255 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,741,795 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

