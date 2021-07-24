Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 71,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 232,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.61 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,138 shares of company stock worth $12,215,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

