Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $108,506.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90.
Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.84 and a beta of 1.92.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
