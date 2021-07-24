DEJAVE Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,599.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $755,319.17 and $16,599.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $286.65 or 0.00851722 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00104711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00140621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,653.89 or 0.99996131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002986 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.