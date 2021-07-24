DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DCC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DCCPF opened at $84.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DCC has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.