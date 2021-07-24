Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVDCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a $13.30 price target on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

