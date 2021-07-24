David Ian Mckay Sells 5,322 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$738,024.67.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83.

On Friday, May 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total value of C$656,831.66.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$125.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$178.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.75 and a 1-year high of C$129.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.70.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.90.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

