Darcy G. Mott Sells 6,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $442,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HQY opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.54, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.43. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.