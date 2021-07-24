Darcy G. Mott Sells 6,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $442,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
HQY opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.54, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.43. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.
