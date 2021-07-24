Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $288.65 and last traded at $283.66, with a volume of 23472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.80.

The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.94.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

