Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target upped by Barclays from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.94.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock opened at $291.27 on Friday. Danaher has a one year low of $190.34 and a one year high of $292.37. The firm has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.