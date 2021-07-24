Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €107.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.64 ($107.82).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €75.27 ($88.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a 50-day moving average of €75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

