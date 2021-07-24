D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 17th

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.
D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by 70.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
DHI opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $106.89.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.12.
In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
