D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 17th

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by 70.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

DHI opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.12.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

