D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 65,245 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,245 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $20,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Colfax by 35.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,381,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $45.20 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

