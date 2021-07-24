D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 72,133 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $22,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.52. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.38 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Barclays cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

