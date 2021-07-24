D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 555,350 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 2,756.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,350 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.80% of Revolve Group worth $25,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Revolve Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $3,422,863.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

