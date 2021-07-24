D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 54,236 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,236 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 2.27% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $964.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $196,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,119.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,529 shares of company stock valued at $357,824. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

