Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce $4.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.81. Cummins reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $16.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

NYSE CMI opened at $237.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

