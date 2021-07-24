Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 81,110 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.