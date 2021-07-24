Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 41,949 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,949 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,027.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

