Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

Honeywell International stock opened at $229.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.21 and a twelve month high of $234.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

