Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,318 shares of company stock worth $1,485,372. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.21. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

