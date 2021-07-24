Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Alleghany worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Y. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 19.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alleghany by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $655.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $486.49 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $685.98.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

