Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in DXC Technology by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,327,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 277,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,236,000 after purchasing an additional 141,996 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

