CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,614.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

