CryptoPing (PING) 24 Hour Volume Hits $109.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $109.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

