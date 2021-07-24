Cryptonovae (YAE) Hits Market Capitalization of $928,766.46

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $928,766.46 and $249,307.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00122485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00144103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,043.06 or 1.00203116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.05 or 0.00886129 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,841,816 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.