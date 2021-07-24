CryptEx Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for about $17.35 or 0.00050386 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $13,055.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,420.13 or 0.99953780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

