Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Crown has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.99.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

