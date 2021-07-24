Critical Contrast: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) & Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and MV Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.07 -$576.07 million N/A N/A MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 12.41 $5.64 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy -0.14% -0.13% -0.04% MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 43.33%

Risk & Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Obsidian Energy and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Obsidian Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

