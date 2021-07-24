Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,504,219.74.

CR opened at C$2.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.75. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$341.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.3783478 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.