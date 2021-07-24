Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

