Credits Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $389,987.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000492 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

