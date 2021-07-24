Credit Suisse Group Trims Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Target Price to $192.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.38.

CCI stock opened at $193.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

