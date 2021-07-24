Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MGTA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

MGTA stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $432.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.37.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

