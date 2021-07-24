Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,220 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of CAI International worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $970.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

