Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,458 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,458 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 2.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AxoGen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 4.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AxoGen by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AxoGen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $813.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.72.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

