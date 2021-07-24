Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 3,745 SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $128.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.