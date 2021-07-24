Credit Suisse AG Has $540,000 Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Kimball Electronics worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

KE stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $520.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $70,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,948.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,630 over the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

